Canada's Wisniewska and Vander Vries to make history as co-Chefs de Mission at Paris 2024

Canadian Paralympic medallists Karolina Wisniewska and Josh Vander Vries are set to lead the country's athlete delegation at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as co-Chefs de Mission.

Quadruple silver medal winning Alpine skier Wisniewska and London 2012 boccia bronze medallist Vander Vries will also serve in the capacity for the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games.

It marks the first time that the role has been shared by two individuals for Canada.

Both have recent Games leadership experience, with Wisniewska serving as an assistant Chef de Mission for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games while Vander Vries did the same at Tokyo 2020.

"I am so excited to be one of two co-Chefs for the team that will proudly represent Canada at the Santiago Parapan Ams this fall and the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris next year!" said Wisniewska.

"I will do everything I can to support and propel our amazing athletes, coaches, and team to incredible performances and positive experiences.

"I also want all Canadians to see and feel the unique power of Paralympic sport."

Karolina Wisniewska served as an assistant Chef de Mission for Canada at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games ©CPC

The 46-year-old Wisniewska competed in the Nagano 1998, Salt Lake City 2002, and Vancouver 2010 and also won four bronze medals at the event.

Vander Vries and Marco Dispaltro became the first Canadians in their BC4 boccia classification to reach the Paralympic Games podium in London.

The 38-year-old also competed at Athens 2004.

"It's exhilarating to have such a meaningful chance to help lead Team Canada," said Vander Vies.

"I'm committed to do my part and build an environment of sport pride, Canadian pride, and disability pride.

"Our incredible athletes, coaches, and team members deserve that and more as they claim their place in Santiago, in Paris, and on the world stage."

Both Wisniewska and Vander Vries are fluent in English and French and are expected to help create a supportive team atmosphere for athletes, coaches, and staff.

Paris 2024 is set to take place from August 28 to September 8 next year following Santiago 2023 from November 17 to 26 later this year.