Kraków-Małopolska 2023 muaythai and kickboxing to be held in Myślenice

The Polish town of Myślenice is set to host kickboxing and muaythai events at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games following a deal between the Organising Committee and local Government.

The signing ceremony took place in Myślenice's City Hall and was attended by Mayor Jaroslaw Szlachetka and Kraków-Małopolska 2023 President Marcin Nowak.

"This is a great moment that we have been waiting for," said Szlachetka.

"We will be one of the host cities, hosting the tournament representatives of two combat sports: muaythai and kickboxing.

"As part of the agreement, we as a city undertake to make our facilities available, including Myślenice Arena.

"In recent years, by the way, we have been hosting combat sports competitors more and more often.

"I am extremely pleased that Myślenice will be on the map of the European Games.

"This is a big promotion for us and I believe that thanks to this even more people will come to our beautiful city and municipality.

Marcin Nowak said it was unimaginable that Myślenice would not be involved with the 2023 European Games ©Getty Images

"Not only as fans, but also later, coming back here in future years."

The Myślenice Arena was built in 2009 and can hold up to 566 people in its stands.

It features eight locker rooms for athletes and also caters for basketball, volleyball, handball, futsal, and table tennis to be played.

"We could not imagine that Myślenice would be missing from the map of the European Games," said Nowak.

"The federations dictated to us various conditions, but we managed to work everything out and the competition in two sports from the main program of the Games will take place here.

"Thanks to today's agreement, as of tomorrow we can move on with full peace of mind to the implementation of all the established commitments."

Muaythai at this year's European Games is set to take place from June 25 to 27 before kickboxing on June 30 to July 2.