Albion Park Paceway in Brisbane is set to host events during the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games after the Queensland Government's confirmation of a new sports centre being built on it.

The indoor sports centre had been announced last year but the state's Deputy Premier Steven Miles has now officially confirmed the decision.

He claimed the venue would be "a great new sporting facility that will service the Queensland community for decades to come," as reported by The Courier Mail.

"The proposed new indoor sports centre will be a 12-court high-performance, Para-sporting centre that will host local, national and international sporting events including basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, netball, volleyball and badminton," Miles said.

"Work on the master plan for the mixed-use community precinct at Albion is continuing, including increasing indoor and outdoor sporting facilities, open green space and housing."

The new facility is set to play host to basketball at the Olympics and wheelchair basketball at the Paralympics.

The Government is due to work with Racing Queensland, that currently occupies the site, in an attempt to ensure the construction work causes minimal disruption.

The new indoor sports centre is set to host wheelchair basketball and basketball at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Racing Queensland is the governing body for thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing in the state.

The facility is one of the sporting facilities which fall under the state and federal Government's joint AUD$1.87 billion (£1 billion/$1.25 billion/€1.15 billion) venue deal.

This means the expense would be a shared cost but the specific investment required for the centre is yet to be revealed.

The centre is expected to have a seating capacity of 12,000.

An indoor sports centre is also due to be built in Queensland's Sunshine Coast prior to Brisbane 2032 and is set to comprise of 11 courts and one show court with 6,000 seats.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson claims that sports including basketball, netball, volleyball, pickleball, futsal and badminton would benefit from the creation of the centre due to open in 2027.