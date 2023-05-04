The International Golf Federation (IGF) has become the latest governing body to lift a ban on Russian and Belarusian players from its competitions after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) eased its stance in March.

Russia and Belarus had been largely frozen out of international sport since the start of the war in Ukraine, but the IOC issued fresh recommendations in March allowing International Federations to permit their athletes as individual neutrals provided they do not support the conflict and are not affiliated to the military.

However, not all International Federations have done so.

Athletics, badminton, basketball, equestrian, sport climbing and surfing have all opted to maintain the measures in place since the start of the war in Ukraine.

However, the IOC-recognised governing body for golf joins archery, canoeing, cycling, fencing, judo, modern pentathlon, shooting, skateboarding, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon and wrestling in lifting a ban on Russian and Belarusian competitors.

The IOC lifted its outright ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes in March ©Getty Images

"The Board considered the recently published recommendations of the International Olympic Committee for International Federations and organisers of international sporting events on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions and determined a number of conditions for IGF events," an IGF spokesperson told Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"Athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport shall compete only as individual neutral athletes.

"Any such individual neutral athlete, as well as all other participating athletes, must comply with all applicable anti-doping requirements set forth in the IGF Anti-Doping Rules.

"Teams from Russia and Belarus shall not be eligible to compete.

"The flag, anthem, colours or any other identification of these countries must not be displayed at any sporting event or meeting, including the venue.

"Athletes and support personnel who actively support the war may not compete.

"Athletes who have contracts with Russian or Belarusian military structures or national security agencies are also prohibited from participating in competitions."

Golf is set to feature at the Olympic Games for the third consecutive edition at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

The IGF is led by ten-time major winner Annika Sörenstam of Sweden.

It was founded in 1958, and helped to oversee golf's return to the Olympic Games after a 112-year absence at Rio 2016.

Its objectives are to encourage the international development of golf, and it also organises biennial amateur team championships for the Eisenhower Trophy for men and the Espirito Santo Trophy for women.

Qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics in golf is based on the Olympic Golf Rankings, derived from the Official World Golf Rankings.

No Russian or Belarusian player is currently in the top 60 of the men's or women's Olympic Golf Rankings.

Maria Verchenova is the only Russian golfer to have played at the Olympics since the sport's return, finishing joint-16th in the women's tournament at Rio 2016.

Critics argue Russian and Belarusian athletes would be used for political purposes by both nations and there should be no place for either country in international sport while the war is ongoing, but opponents in Russia and Belarus have claimed the conditions laid out by the IOC are "discriminatory".