Exclusive: Cricket at LA 2028 a "win, win, win" for the Olympic Movement says ICC chair

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay says including cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Olympics is a "win, win, win" scenario for the Olympic Movement.

Writing exclusively for insidethegames, Barclay says he believes the growth and popularity of the 20-overs-per-side format, introduced professionally in 2003, and better known as T20, provides the opportunity to create a scenario that suits all parties.

"With the incredible breakthrough of T20, the unanimous support of our members, and our growing footprint in the United States - we see mutual benefits of including cricket at the Games, for our sport, for the Olympic Movement, and for LA28," Barclay said.

"For cricket, the benefits of inclusion into LA28 are clear.

"Being part of the greatest event in the world will enable us to showcase cricket to new audiences, to attract new players and fans of all ages, and open new commercial opportunities, all while giving our star players the ultimate platform to shine.

"For the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Movement, we believe that cricket is uniquely placed to help the Olympics further enhance its universality.

"But perhaps the biggest ‘winners’, we believe, can be LA28 itself. With 30 million fans, the United States is already one of cricket’s biggest markets, and this is expected to grow rapidly over the coming decade."

A cricket match featured as part of the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, but now the ICC has ambitions of the sport featuring as part of the sports programme at LA 2028 ©Getty Images

Last month, the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) officially backed a campaign by the ICC, supported by Cricket West Indies, for cricket’s inclusion at LA28.

CANOC President Keith Joseph said he believed LA28 offered cricket "a most excellent opportunity to re-enter the sports programme of the summer Olympics in style."

The ICC has acknowledged that cricket would be a good fit at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, with Australia one of the sport’s top nations in both the men’s and women’s game, but is attracted by the prospect of breaking into new markets if it can secure a spot on the programme for Los Angeles.

"Cricket at LA28 will be a defining moment for the Olympics and sport in the United States, helping to achieve the legacy that was such a compelling feature of LA’s candidature," Barclay added.

"Win-win-win’s do not come around often, especially in sport’s hyper-competitive environment.

"Now, we believe, is the time to seize the moment, and turn our collective ambitions into realities."

