Solomon Islands 2023 has scored a catch by unveiling SolTuna as the official supplier of canned tuna for the Pacific Games.

The SBD$500,000 (£48,000/$60,000/€54,000) deal equates to approximately 1,400 cartons of tuna at the Games, according to SolTuna's sales and marketing manager Kenwood Harry.

This is expected to help feed 5,000 athletes and officials and 3,000 Games workers during Solomon Islands 2023.

Games Organising Committee chief executive Peter Stewart welcomed the partnership with SolTuna.

"The link between an iconic brand, a wonderful product and the experience of a wonderful Games is something we think is a really good fit for us," he said.

"It will help us achieve some of that whoa factor associated with the Games.

"We are keen to work with SolTuna to help spread the brand throughout the Pacific - the Tuna packs provided to us by SolTuna will be made available to all of our athletes, officials and workforce during the Games period."

SolTuna claims it offers "the best tasting tuna in the Pacific, fished sustainably in the Solomon Islands by Solomon Islanders".

Harry vowed that SolTuna "want to ensure" the company is part of "the biggest Games our country will have ever host", and "bring back to the communities".

Fishing forms a key part of the Solomon Islands economy, and it has been estimated the industry provides an income for 30 per cent of the country,

There are concerns about the impact climate change and the warming of waters could have on "tuna-dependent" economies in the Pacific by driving a redistribution of various species.

Increased influence from China over the Pacific region has also prompted concerns of overfishing.

The Solomon Islands is set to host the Pacific Games from November 19 to December 2 this year ©Getty Images

China has provided significant backing for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, offering approximately SBD1.85 billion (£177 million/$222 million/€201 million) in funding including for the construction of the main stadium.

The United States has sought to counter this, re-opening an Embassy in the Solomon Islands' capital Honiara for the first time since 1993 earlier this year.

The Pacific Games are due to be held from November 19 to December 2 this year, featuring 24 countries.

SolTuna joins SolBrew as the second official supplier for the Games, with the latter serving as the beer partner.

Our Telekom and Solomon Airlines are presenting partners for the multi-sport event.