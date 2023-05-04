Games broadcaster NBCUniversal (NBCU) have expanded their collaboration with Twitter for Paris 2024 in an arrangement expected to bring greater reach and scale to advertisers, the companies have said.

Beginning in February 2024 and counting down to the Opening Ceremony on July 26, Twitter will feature NBCU’s pre-Olympics coverage, including competition highlights, key United States Olympic Team trials moments and a Paris 25-day countdown, with daily features on athletes or events.

During the Games, Twitter will feature memorable and engagement moments in English and Spanish.

NBC Olympics will also be producing a daily live show that will be posted to Twitter.

The show will feature highlights, athlete interviews and events around Paris.

The content will appear on NBC Olympics' Twitter channel.

"For the first time since 2018, the Olympic and Paralympic Games will return to their true glory in 2024, with full stadiums and the world’s greatest athletes competing against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Paris, where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago," Joe Varvara, global head of partnerships at Twitter, said during Twitter’s NewFront presentation.

"Together with NBCUniversal we’re excited to bring you new opportunities to align with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer."