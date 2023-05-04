Australia's Olympic boxing bronze medallist Harry Garside has been arrested and charged with assault at Sydney Airport on his return to the country.

A New South Wales Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation has been launched into reports of an alleged domestic-violence related incident on March 1 in Bellevue Hill, the Australian Associated Press reported.

Garside won men's lightweight boxing bronze at Tokyo 2020, and had been in South Africa where he finished second on the Australian version of the television show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! as runner-up to three-time netball world champion and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Liz Ellis.

He was granted conditional bail, and is set to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on May 24.

The 25-year-old has denied the allegations.

Harry Garside, left, won men's lightweight boxing gold for Australia at their home Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

"The conduct of police in the presence of the media at Sydney International Airport yesterday took me completely by surprise," Garside said in a statement on Instagram.

"I categorically deny the allegations of violence and dispute the account given to police.

"I have nothing to hide and will defend myself against this charge.

"The police have not been provided with all of the facts and I am confident that my reputation will be vindicated through the legal process.

"Because the matter is before the courts, I won’t be saying anything further."

Garside won men's lightweight gold at his home Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

His bronze at Tokyo 2020 meant he was the first Australian to finish on an Olympic boxing podium for more than three decades.