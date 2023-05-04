Consular officials from 15 countries have visited venues for the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games.

The sightseeing ahead of the postponed Games - one of the flagship events for the International University Sports Federation (FISU) - took place on April 26.

The group visited competition venues including the Dong’An Lake Sports Park and other facilities such as the FISU Games Village.

During their visit, transported in a fleet of coaches, the officials were able to gain first-hand information about the facilities and site conditions.

Chengdu 2021, postponed due to COVID-19, is due to take place in China from July 28 to August 8.

The last Summer World University Games took place in Naples in 2019.

The Dong’An Lake Stadium will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Games.

The Opening Ceremony is set to feature a display of Chinese culture and the lighting of the FISU Cauldron, while the Closing Ceremony will see the FISU flag handed over to the hosts of the 2025 edition at Rhine-Ruhr in Germany.

The German University Sports Federation recently announced it would be sending a 250-strong delegation to the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games.