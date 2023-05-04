Wildlife rescue volunteers have expressed concern about the future of kangaroos in the area when the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games Village is developed at Bendigo.

The Wildlife Rescue Information Network (WRIN) have estimated that around 40 kangaroos live on the site where the Village is due to be built.

"They've become very much well loved by the locals in the area," WRIN volunteer Michelle Read told the Bendigo Advertiser.

"It's become a popular spot where people can go and observe them, the worry now is that obviously this area is to be developed and it's almost as if the roos have been an afterthought."

Locals are concerned that the kangaroos might move into local residential areas which could put them in danger.

"Trying to herd one kangaroo and get it to go where you want it to go is difficult," Read added.

Wildlife volunteers in Bendigo are concerned about the wellbeing of the kangaroos when the new Athletes' Village is built for Victoria 2026 ©WRIN

Development Victoria’s Commonwealth Games Group head Joanne Wandel has promised that a qualified ecologist will monitor the wellbeing of the kangaroos when construction starts.

"We are working with the local community to ensure the kangaroos are safely and sensitively encouraged into their natural habitats in Greater Bendigo National Park and bushland areas, before any works for the Games Village commence," Wandel pledged.

The WRIN remain concerned that the kangaroos will be vulnerable as it will be necessary to cross three roads to reach the bushland.

"That just doesn't seem logistically possible, there are going to be injuries to those 'roos, they're going to become extremely stressed," Read added.

Bendigo is set to host track cycling and Para track cycling, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 Para basketball. bowls and Para lawn bowls, table tennis and Para table tennis, netball and squash.

The Games are scheduled to open on March 17 2026.