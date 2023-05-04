The International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Senior World Championships is set to return to its home of Thailand for its 30th anniversary tomorrow, with qualification places available for the World Combat Games.

Thailand topped the medals table at last year's IFMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi with eight golds, followed by host nation the United Arab Emirates and Morocco on five.

This year's event at Central World in Bangkok is set to serve as a qualifier for this year's World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh from October 21 to 30.

Both finalists in the combat disciplines will earn places at the Games, along with the gold medallists in Wai Kru and Mai Muay.

This year's World Championships marks 30 years since IFMA was founded in Thailand.

It is notable as the first time Thailand's two recognised muaythai national federations in the Amateur Muaythai Association of Thailand and Professional Boxing Association of Thailand have joined together to stage the event.

IFMA vice-president Khun Somchart Charoenwacharawit hopes the World Championships can be a showcase of global muaythai.

"The entire recognised muaythai community in Thailand must work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the athletes and Thailand should be proud of how muaythai has spread to all five continents," he said.

An Opening Ceremony is scheduled for today before combat preliminary bouts start on Friday (May 5).

Preliminary bouts in the combat are due to run until Monday (May 8), followed by quarter-finals on Tuesday (May 9) and Wednesday (May 10).

Semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday (May 11), with the World Championships concluding with finals on Friday (May 12).

Wai Kru and Mai Muay competition is scheduled for May 9 to 12.

More than 2,000 athletes, coaches and officials from 102 countries are expected to take part at the World Championships.