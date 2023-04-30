Philippines promise to offer more opportunities for women to take up sambo

A programme has been launched by the Pilipinas Sambo Federation, Inc (PSFI) to help promote women’s participation in the sport.

PSFI President Paolo Tancontian pointed to the success of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, winner of an Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, as an example of what female Filipino athletes can achieve if they are given the right opportunities.

"Women are inspiration because one of our biggest achievements came from women," he said at a special forum held in Quezon City to promote sport in the country.

"Our first Olympic gold medallist is a woman.

"We always lean towards gender equality."

Tancontian promised that the PSFI would hold more tournaments to help them find new talent that will represent the country in future international tournaments, with a special emphasis on women.

Sydney Sy-Tancontian,daugther of Pilipinas Sambo Federation, Inc President Paolo Tancontian, is proof of what can be achieved if women from the Philippines are given the opportunity in samba ©Sydney Sy-Tancontian

Tancontian is hoping his own daughter, Sydney Sy-Tancontian, can act as an inspiration for aspiring female sambists.

The 22-year-old last year won Asian Championships in Lebanon and a silver medal in the plus 80 kilograms category at the International University Sports Federation World Cup Combat Games in Samsun last September.

Sy believed her performance in the Turkish city was particularly significant due to the level of international competition she faced.

"I am happy to win the silver medal," the senior sports management student from University of Santo Tomas, a 2020 World Championship bronze medallist, said.

"I realised I really need to improve to take the sport to another level."