Israel has been awarded the first Universality International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024 set to be played next year.

The tournament is set to feature eight men's and eight women's teams, with Israel lining up alongside the seven top-ranked National Federations as of November 1 2023, who have not yet qualified for Paris 2024 and have not played in the Olympic basketball tournaments at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The winner of each category is set to earn a place at Paris 2024.

A date for the tournament is still to be announced.

After the decision made at the FIBA Central Board meeting in the Philippines' capital Manila, secretary general Andreas Zagklis of Greece commented: "We are delighted that the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament will be held in Israel next year and are confident that it will be a memorable event for our players and fans on the road to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"To have a major 3x3 event in a traditional basketball country like Israel confirms the growth of our second discipline."

After its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, 3x3 basketball is set to be played on the Place de la Concorde at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Men's and women's basketball events are set to be played on the Place de la Concorde from July 30 to August 5, each featuring eight teams.

Unlike most sports, hosts France are not assured of a qualification place in 3x3 basketball for Paris 2024, with only one of its men's or women's teams assigned a place depending on who is higher in the FIBA rankings.

Three quota places are available in each tournament through the FIBA rankings list, one through the Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Israel, one through a second such tournament based on Continental Cups and World Cup standings, and three through an Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Latvia's men and the United States women won the first 3x3 basketball Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020.

FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament hosts Israel did not qualify for either tournament at the last Games.