Indonesian Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo has revealed that no Israeli officials will be in Bali for the Chef de Mission seminar in preparation for the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games - but there remains hope that athletes from the country will compete at the event.

Team leaders from more than 60 countries are expected to attend meetings at the Grand Hyatt Nusa Dua in Bali, with other representatives due to join online.

The Chef de Mission seminar, which is set to start today and run until Monday (May 1), will see officials get an update on preparations for the Games.

Today also marks 100 days to go until the event is due to start but question marks over whether Israel will compete remain, with no official making the trip to Bali for the Chef de Mission seminar.

"The [ANOC] on April 27 [2023] released the list of countries that will participate and there is no Israeli contingent, so there will be no more [reason for any] polemic," said Ariotedjo in a report by Indonesian news agency Antara.

Reports in Israel suggest that Ariotedjo’s comments were associated with the participation of the Israeli team at the Games but insidethegames understand that his remarks were about their attendance at the Chef de Mission seminar.

Bali Governor Wayan Koster is opposed to athletes from Israel competing at the World Beach Games but ANOC is hopeful Indonesian officials will stick to its agreement to ensure all countries participate ©Getty Images

Israel's involvement at the event has been shrouded in doubt after Bali Governor Wayan Koster spoke of his objections to the country competing.

His stance has raised fears among some Indonesian officials that it could lead to the country being stripped of another major sporting event.

FIFA removed its men’s Under-20 World Cup from Indonesia over local objections to Israel taking part and Koster is refusing to back down on his opposition to them featuring at the World Beach Games.

Speaking last weekend, ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg dismissed Koster's comments as "noise in the media" as she expects Indonesian officials to stick to its agreement to all countries to compete.

Ariotedjo also vowed to "bridge communication" with a view to finding a solution regarding Israel’s participation at the Games following his election as Indonesia’s Minister of Youth and Sports earlier this month.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, a supporter of the Palestinian cause and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

More than 1,500 athletes from over 100 countries are expected to compete across 14 sports at the World Beach Games in August.

Bali is also set to stage the ANOC General Assembly from August 13 to 15 where the Olympic Committee of Israel is due to be present.