World Triathlon is set to move into a bigger office in Swiss city Lausanne after completing its purchase.

The worldwide governing body has announced that it has finalised the acquisition from the International University Sports Federation (FISU) for a floor of office space at the Maison du Sport International in the Olympic capital.

It is the same building where World Triathlon had a smaller office and where 10 other International Federations are located along with other major sporting organisations including the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

The move comes after the World Triathlon Congress approved last November the allocation of funds to buy an office in Lausanne where the organisation has had its headquarters since 2011.

World Triathlon said it hopes that its move to a bigger office in Lausanne would help put it in an "even stronger position for growth" ©Getty Images

World Triathlon claimed its new office would allow it to have an "even greater presence" in the Swiss city.

"For an organisation like ours, to have our headquarters so close to the International Olympic Committee and many other International Federations, that location is key to be involved in discussions, sharing of knowledge and the vibrant atmosphere that Lausanne has when it comes to international sport,” said World Triathlon President and IOC member Marisol Casado.

"It has been an extremely positive experience to have our headquarters there for over a decade, and now to move to a bigger office - one that we own - puts World Triathlon in an even stronger position for growth in the years to come."

World Triathlon opened the Lausanne base, currently the headquarters of the organisation, in 2011, and has two other operational offices in Spanish capital Madrid and Canadian city Vancouver.