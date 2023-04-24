England Netball has appointed Mark Foster as chief commercial officer and Claire Nelson as the managing director of the Netball Super League (NSL), aiming to help progress the sport towards professionalisation.

A recruitment search for the two roles was led by the Executives in Sport Group.

Nelson is the group chief executive officer for Netball Scotland and NSL club Strathclyde Sirens, and has been credited with transforming the sport in the nation.

In her new role with the NSL from the end of the current season at the start of June, she is set to work closely with clubs to boost the status and reputation of the United Kingdom's elite netball competition.

"The opportunity to lead the professionalisation of netball at a time when women’s sport is on a significant growth trajectory is one that I am ready to seize with both hands as we unleash our full power and potential on and off the court," Nelson said.

"I have a strong vision for the future of our sport and am committed to ensuring that we build not only the best elite netball league in the world but also the most inspiring, impactful and engaging women’s sports brand in the UK."

England Netball chief executive Fran Connolly said Mark Foster, left, and Claire Nelson, right, are "highly respected leaders in their fields" ©England Netball

Foster is set to join England Netball next month from his role as chief commercial officer at the Rugby Football League, and take overall responsibility for commercial, marketing and communication at the governing body.

He sits on the Board of UK Anti-Doping.

"I am looking forward to joining England Netball at what is such an exciting time," Foster said.

"Sport has the power to change lives and women’s sport is growing rapidly.

"I have watched with admiration the development of netball and have always appreciated the athleticism and approachability of the players.

"The launch of NETBALLHer, the Netball World Cup and the aim to fully professionalise the sport are all huge opportunities."

England are one of the leading netball teams in the world ©Getty Images

England Netball chief executive Fran Connolly said Nelson and Foster are "both highly respected leaders in their fields and will bring a wealth of experience that will help us to realise our ambitions around professionalising the game whilst also supporting us in delivering the vision that we set out in our Adventure Strategy".

England are one of the world's leading nations in netball, finishing third at the last Netball World Cup in Liverpool in 2019 and fourth at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.