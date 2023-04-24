Esports featured as a demonstration event at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games, where South Korea won a gold and a bronze ©Getty Images

South Korea has named a provisional team to represent the country in four esports events at the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

A total of 19 preliminary entries have been selected for League of Legends by the Korea e-Sports Association (KESPA) according to criteria based on their performance in domestic and international competitions over the next two years, with each role in the team narrowed down to three or four players.

Kim Ki-in, Choi Woo-je, Choi Hyeon-joon and Hwang Seong-hoon have been shortlisted for the top lane position, and Kim Geon-boo, Moon Hyeon-joon, Seo Jin-hyeok and Han Wang-ho for jungle.

The mid lane position is between Kim Geon-woo, Lee Sang-hyeok, Heo Su and Jeong Ji-hoon, and Kim Su-hwan, Kim Hyuk-kyu, Park Do-hyeon and Park Jae-hyuk for bot lane.

Ryu Min-seok, Yoo Hwan-joong and Cho Geon-hee have been shortlisted for the support role.

South Korea has named a shortlist to represent the country in esports at Hangzhou 2022 ©KEPSA
South Korea won silver in League of Legends at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games when esports featured as a demonstration sport.

Sixteen players have been shortlisted for the Asian Games version of PUBG Mobile by the KEPSA, four for FIFA Online 4 and three for Street Fighter V.

The KESPA Standing Committee of the National Performance Improvement is expected to finalise its selections in May or June for submission to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee.

Esports is set to make its Asian Games debut as a medal sport at Hangzhou 2022, with titles on offer in seven games.

The Asian Games were postponed until September 23 to October 8 this year because of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Esports events are due to be held at the China Hangzhou Esports Centre.