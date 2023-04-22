The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2023 Play True Day digital campaign achieved a potential social media reach of more than 161 million around the globe that almost doubled the previous record mark of 87 million in 2021.

The campaign also generated nearly 160,000 social media engagements.

"Since 2014, in April of every year, the anti-doping community worldwide comes together to celebrate Play True Day - a day that is dedicated to Clean Sport and raising awareness among athletes, the sporting public and others of the importance of preventing doping in sport," a WADA release said.

This year’s campaign asked athletes, national and regional anti-doping organisations, sports federations, Governments, major event organisers and other stakeholders from the global anti-doping community to join WADA in building the world’s biggest team playing for clean sport: #OnePlayTrueTeam.





WADA President Witold Bańka commented: "On behalf of WADA, I would like to thank everyone who participated in our 2023 Play True Day digital campaign.

"It was truly exciting to watch the anti-doping community worldwide come together online as a formidable #OnePlayTrueTeam.

"This was a unified effort to spread the Play True message, which is key to preventing doping in sport.

"It was also a testament to what we can achieve when we work together.

"I am excited to build on this momentum over the months and years ahead as we deliver on our global collaborative mission for doping-free sport."

To highlight the success of this year's campaign, WADA has shared a Play True Day 2023 recap video which showcases stakeholder celebrations around the world through their photos, videos and campaigns on social media.