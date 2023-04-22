The International Judo Federation (IJF) refugee team has been welcomed by President Marius Vizer at his office in Budapest prior to this year's World Championships.

The squad is training in the Hungarian capital before competing in the Doha event set to take place from May 7 to 14.

The meeting was organised for members of the team "to be welcomed in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere" by Vizer who wished them well for the Championships.

Triple Olympic champion and ten-time world gold medallist Teddy Riner of France was also present.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome the IJF refugee team to the Presidential office in Budapest," Vizer said.

"It is an important moment because we could exchange in a friendly atmosphere and we could learn more about the stories of these athletes, who risked their lives for freedom.

"They are true champions and I am glad that they have found a new place, a new family: the judo family.

Triple Olympic champion Teddy Riner was present at the meeting in what Marius Vizer described as "an inspiring moment" ©IJF

"The presence of Teddy Riner, our biggest champion, was an inspiring moment and it was important for the athletes to meet their idol, but also their colleague and friend.

"In solidarity and unity we find our true human nature and I continue to believe that sport is a unique tool for peace, for building better societies, but also for changing the lives of people and developing their character and human quality."

The refugee team's first Olympic participation came at Rio 2016 where it was represented by two athletes.

At the most recent edition of the Games, Tokyo 2020, a six-strong squad was put out.

European Judo Union President Laszlo Toth, IJF director general Vlad Marinescu, and head referee director Armen Bagdasarov were also present at the meeting in Budapest.

"We are fighting for freedom and the IJF is supporting us," said refugee team coach Vahid Sarlak.

"Freedom is everything for us and we are grateful to the IJF for the given opportunity to be free."