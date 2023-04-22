Golf simulator manufacturer Foresight Sports Europe is set to exhibit at next month’s British Golf Show after securing a partnership with the Professional Golf Association (PGA).

Foresight Sports Europe announced last month that it had become the PGA's official partner for launch monitors and golf simulators.

Three of its simulators are set to feature at the British Golf Show, scheduled to be held from May 19 to 20 at the Wycombe Air Park in Buckinghamshire in England.

Among those include the GCQuad launch monitor which is due to be used by the PGA for coaching.

The other two simulators are set to be available for visitor demonstrations and a nearest-the-pin competition run at the British Golf Show.

"With our industry-leading golf technology becoming ever more accessible and affordable, the demand for Foresight Sports launch monitors and simulators is at an all-time high," said Steve Dacre, sales director for Foresight Sports Europe.

"The British Golf Show provides a great opportunity to showcase our technology to an even larger audience."

Foresight Sports Europe has worked closely with the PGA for several years having become a 'Supporter of PGA Education' in 2019 following the installation of a state-of-the-art indoor swing studio at the PGA National Training Academy at The Belfry.

"Launch monitors are a vital tool in the coaching and fitting armoury of PGA Members, and it’s essential to be able to offer the very latest data and technologies to customers," said Richard Barker, executive director for the PGA after securing the new partnership with Guildford-based Foresight Sports Europe.

"This partnership - with a company that is at the forefront of this new technology - is a very exciting proposition that will offer immense value to PGA members."