World Archery to let Russians and Belarusians compete as neutrals

World Archery has announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete neutrally in individual international competitions this year.

The decision was taken by the Executive Board at the International Federation's hybrid format meeting held today.

"The board expressed its support and agreed to explore a timeline for the return of these athletes under strict conditions of eligibility, permitting only the reintegration of individuals able to prove neutrality through an independent review process," a World Archery statement read.

"Further information on this procedure will be provided to delegates at the next World Archery Congress."

World Archery has said that it will work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association for Summer Olympic International Federations for an independent review process to confirm the return of neutral individuals to events.

"This process will include an assessment of any link between the individual and the military and security forces.

"A working group, which will include independent representation, will be established to develop and implement the timeline for this procedure.

World Archery has said that it will work with the IOC and the ASOIF for an independent review process to confirm the return of neutral individuals to events ©Getty Images

"The executive board also expressed its requirement for a clear commitment from World Archery’s member associations in Russia and Belarus to cooperate with the process by providing accurate information on individuals when requested, and guarantee that any neutral athlete or support staff would not be subject to sanctions now or in the future."

The governing body had banned Russians and Belarusians in March last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Last month, the IOC recommended that Russians and Belarusians can return to international events as neutrals if they did not support the war.

Other sports that have given the nod to athletes from the two nations to compete as neutrals include table tennis, modern pentathlon, fencing, judo and taekwondo.

Meanwhile, the Badminton World Federation yesterday maintained its ban on Russia and Belarus.

The International Surfing Association also extended its ban on Russian surfers earlier this month.