Organisers of the Pan American and Para Pan American Games in Santiago have pledged to make their workforce more inclusive by recruiting further people with disabilities.

Under Chilean law, organisations that employ more than 100 workers must ensure that one per cent of staff have an impairment.

Santiago 2023 organisers have vowed to triple the requirement as it bids to boost its workforce for the Games.

A total of 1,100 vacancies are open for Santiago 2023, with at least one inclusive job position available in 52 different areas.

Among the positions up for grabs include system engineers, business administrators, physical education teachers, and architects.





An "Inclusive Job Board" has been implemented by Santiago 2023 with the aim of providing information about the vacancies and fill those positions.

Chilean Sports Minister Jaime Pizarro, who is head of the Board of Directors for Santiago 2023 expressed his commitment to the project and insisted that working was a "right for everyone and it shouldn’t exclude anyone".

"The Games are a meeting point, therefore, I congratulate such an initiative by the Santiago 2023 Corporation, because it promotes inclusion and integration of everybody," said Pizarro.

Santiago 2023 chief executive Gianna Cunazza added: "The Pan American and Para Pan American Games count as the same organisation and athletes’ standard, so we want the workers that are part of our team to have such quality in order to progress by setting clear and expeditious channels for employment postulation."