Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who will defend her title in the TCS London Marathon on Sunday (April 23), will have the women-only race world record of 2hr 17min 01sec in her sights - as will Kenya’s Tokyo 2020 champion Peres Jepchirchir.

Speaking at a pre-event media conference Yehualaw, 23, who became the youngest winner of the women’s race in London last October, responded positively to the suggestion that the women-only race world record set at the 2017 London Marathon by Kenya’s Mary Keitany could be broken.

"I hope we will beat the course record or women-only world record," Yehualaw said.

"I want to defend my title on Sunday.

"My preparation has gone well and I am ready to do my best."

Yehualaw was not far from the record at the 2022 London Marathon as she clocked 2:17:26, having run the fastest women’s marathon debut with a 2:17:23 timing in Hamburg.

Jepchirchir, who had to miss last autumn’s New York City Marathon because of gluteus muscle injury, was also positive about the prospect of such a challenge.

The women-only race world record will be under threat in the London Marathon on Sunday with talents including, from left, Sifan Hassan, Brigid Kosgei, Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Peres Jepchirchir involved ©Getty Images

"This is my dream race - the one I always used to watch," she said.

"The ladies here are strong.

"I think if the weather is fine on Sunday the women-only only record might go."

Good weather is not forecast, but if rain holds off Jepchirchir believes the target would be realistic.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, who set the current world record of 2:14:04 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon, was cautious about the idea that she could be ready to produce another 2:14 timing saying: "I hope so, but the hill is not easy along the way, and we have to struggle until the last moments."

She added that she has been recovering from recent injury.

"Some weeks back I was suffering with my hamstring," Kosgei said.

"Now it is not bad and that is why I decided to come here to race."

One runner who will not be targeting the women’s-only record will be Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands, the Tokyo 2020 5,000 metres and 10,000m champion, who at 30 is making her marathon debut.

"I just want to finish the race and see what has happened," she said.

"I don’t have any thoughts about times.

"I have been nervous for a month.

"I guess I’m scared of the marathon, I don’t know whether I will finish it or not.

"Sometimes I wake up and think ‘Why the hell do I decide to run a marathon?’

Olympic 5,000 metres and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands, who will make her marathon debut in London on Sunday, said at a pre-event media conference that sometimes she woke up and asked herself why she decided to run a marathon ©ITG

"So I’m very nervous, but at the same time I’m very curious and I think I’m going to be better in the next marathon."

Even if Sunday goes well Hassan will not be thinking of contesting the marathon at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

"No, I don’t consider running a World Championship marathon," Hassan said.

"Maybe if I run well I will consider another marathon at the end of the year.

"I am keeping up my training for the track events at the World Championships.

"I am actually in better shape for the 5,000 and 10,000m right now - I don’t know marathon well."

Britain's Eilish McColgan, who had been hoping to make her delayed marathon debut this weekend but missed this media conference because she required treatment on a knee injury she picked up "a few days ago" announced shortly afterwards that she had withdrawn, just as she did ahead of last year's race.

"Unfortunately my knee hasn't improved as much as I wanted it to," she said.

"I was hopeful I could participate after some knee bursitis I had in February - I could run through that and I have tried to run through this but it has got to the point where it isn't feasible to run a marathon.

"I'm disappointed and know I'm ready to run a good marathon...

"There will be another London Marathon in my future where, hopefully, I will be able to perform well."