Eder stresses Chengdu’s readiness for FISU World University Games with 100 days to go

International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder has reiterated Chengdu’s readiness to stage the Summer World University Games after passing the 100-days-to-go milestone.

Preparations are continuing in the Chinese city as it looks forward to hosting the Games in just 99 days’ time.

About 15,000 athletes are set to compete across 18 sports at the Games, scheduled to be staged from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu.

The event was originally due to be held in 2021 only to be postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions in China.





Competitions are expected to be held in 45 different venues, including 13 that have been built for the Games.

Eder led a heads of delegations meeting last month where FISU officials visited some of the main facilities and expressed their delight at the level of preparations for Chengdu 2021.

"I’m more than convinced that Chengdu will host great Games," said Eder.

"I hope that as many student-athletes as possible will come to Chengdu to compete and meet each other."

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder has been impressed by preparations for Chengdu 2021 ©ITG

To mark the 100-days-to-go countdown, FISU has released a video highlighting Chengdu's enthusiam for the Games.

It will be the first Summer World University Games since Italian city Napoli played host in 2019.

Yekaterinburg in Russia was initially awarded the hosting rights for the summer edition of the 2023 FISU Games, but these were suspended following the invasion of Ukraine.

"FISU has always been united whatever the problems we were facing," added Éric Saintrond, secretary general and chief executive of FISU.

"The Chengdu 2021 FISU Games will play an important role for this unity and peace between student athletes and within the world of university sports."