The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games volunteer programme has received 373 applications since its opening on April 15.

The applications were submitted to the Games Organising Committee (GOC) Workforce Centre at the AJ City Mall Lunga in Honiara.

GOC workforce manager Rennah Numaralai expects the numbers to improve by the end of the week, as candidates can apply for many roles at the Games.

Roles available include accommodation, accreditation, anti-doping, Athletes' Village, broadcast, catering, ceremonies and culture, logistics, press operations and media, spectator services, sports, team support, technology, ticketing, transport, venue operations, VIP and protocol and volunteer services.

Many high school students visited the Workforce Centre, as they either claimed an application form or submitted one.

Applications can be submitted until May 15 ©Sol2023

Donisan Kelly, the GOC volunteer supervisor, spoke on the level of interest in volunteering at the Pacific Games.

"Since the start of this week, we have had hundreds come through our office every day," said Kelly.

"A hundred up to 200 plus forms are given out on a daily basis - that just shows the high number of interest we have regarding Games Volunteering."

Applications can be submitted until May 15, six months before the event which is scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 2.