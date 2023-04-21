A nine-kilometre walking loop has been revealed that aims to increase the connectivity of the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics in Brisbane.

The map connecting key venues that are set to host events at Brisbane 2032 was unveiled at a Committee for Brisbane event.

Australian design collective LatStudies has designed the route with help from the Office of The Queensland Government Architect, according to Australia news website news.com.au.

The Gabba, due to host the athletics events as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, features on the map along with the new AUD$2.5 billion (£1.4 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.6 billion) Brisbane Live Arena, scheduled to stage the swimming and water polo competitions, and the Suncorp Stadium also known as Lang Park, which is due to hold football and rugby sevens matches.

Among the walks highlighted in the map included a 4km route from The Gabba to the Brisbane Live Arena and a 2.1km path from the Suncorp Stadium to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Damian Thompson, director of LatStudios, insisted the map would be a welcome addition to the city when staging the Games in nine years' time.

"A 9km loop linking Olympic venues with our city's established destinations will provide visitors and locals with an easy way to navigate the city 'on the surface' using local landmarks, interactive signage, bespoke artwork, lush planting, streetscape lighting and high quality, all-access pavements," Thompson told news.com.au.





"[It will also] showcase our incredible, unique and inspirational First Nations culture, amplify our much-lauded, year-round subtropical lifestyle, reduce urban heat through dense, connected canopy tree planting … [and] link up our new bridges, parklands and public transport nodes.

"What an incredible Olympic legacy this would be for generations to come."

Thompson featured on a panel discussion at the Committee for Brisbane event that was entitled "Roll, stroll, ride and glide: How to make Brisbane 2032 the most accessible Games yet".

"If we respond to heat and commit to the greening of our city streets with tree canopy and structural shading, we will make our CBD [Brisbane central business district] more walkable for residents and desirable for visitors," Anna Campbell, executive officer at Queensland Walks told news.com.au.

"We see the Southbank Masterplan designs for Grey Street being a shining example of designing for people who walk, roll and stroll.

"We need to significantly increase our budgets for walking to achieve this, and we cannot spend all walking and greening infrastructure budgets on the CBD alone.

The Gabba is one of the key sporting venues that map looks to connect ©Getty Images

"We must not forget that Brisbane is one of the least accessible major cities in Australia for walking and rolling based on the lack of connected footpaths, difficult kerb ramps, lack of pedestrian crossings and the maintenance required on the existing network.

"Strategy, planning and a budgetary commitment will be key to a walkable Brisbane."

A new bridge also is being created in Brisbane with the aim of improving connectivity and accessibility for the Games.

The Neville Bonner Bridge has already become an important cross-river connection linking the South Bank arts precinct with the future AUD$3.6 billion (£2 billion/$2.4 billion/€2.3 billion) Queen's Wharf development, which, when it is completed later this year, is expected to be home to several five-star hotels that will house Brisbane 2032 visitors.

It is expected to be fully open around July or August following the installation of lights, pavers and shades.