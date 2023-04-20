Hosting golf's 150th Open Championship on the Old Course at St Andrews produced an economic benefit of more than £300 million ($373 million/€341 million) for Scotland, according to a study.

The study was commissioned by the R&A, which organises the oldest of men's golf's four majors, national tourism organisation VisitScotland and Fife Council.

Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre found last year's Open Championship, played at St Andrews for the 30th time, brought a total economic benefit of £106 million ($132 million/€120 million) to Scotland.

YouGov Sport's research also suggested a £201 million ($250 million/€228 million) destination marketing benefit for Scotland through worldwide broadcasting.

Statistics showed that the Open attracted 290,000 fans across the four days, which provided a £61 million ($76 million/€69 million) economic boost to the Fife area.

A total of 62.3 per cent of visitors for the Open were from outside of Scotland, and 52 per cent hope to attend one of the next three Open Championships at Royal Liverpool this year, Royal Troon in 2024 or Royal Portrush in 2025.

Australia's Cameron Smith won last year's Open, before defecting to the controversial LIV Golf tour ©Getty Images

The R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers welcomed the findings of the study.

"The 150th Open was a historic occasion for golf which has generated a substantial economic benefit for Scotland thanks to a record-breaking attendance at St Andrews and tens of millions of fans worldwide who watched the Championship broadcast," he said.

"We enjoyed a hugely memorable week in which we welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the home of golf for perhaps the most eagerly anticipated Open of all time that certainly lived up to its billing."

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush said the study showed "the importance of the Championships to both Fife and Scotland, and to the wider post-pandemic recovery with the scale of benefits strengthening another significant chapter in Scotland’s rich golfing history".

Australia's Cameron Smith won last year's Open, but later joined the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway tour.