David Howman, chair of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), has announced the start of a thought leadership series - Shining A Light - which will examine a sports-integrity topic on a quarterly basis, sharing insights and perspectives with the global sports community and media.

The first article, on the subject of Tampering, will be sent to global media and World Athletics Member Federations through the revamped AIU newsletter.

Howman offers details of various cases seen in recent years and looks at how the AIU has uncovered the truth, condemning a number of high-profile athletes to lengthy or even career-ending bans.

Among those banned recently by AIU for tampering are Kenya's Diana Kipyokei, winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon.

Noting that AIU, which is celebrating its sixth anniversary this month,was the first stand-alone, independent integrity body in the sports world, Howman explained the organisation’s commitment to encouraging sports integrity.

Kenya's Diana Kipyokei, winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, is among the athletes banned by the AIU for tampering ©Getty Images

"The AIU has spent the first five years of its existence focused on pursuing the cheats in our sport and calling them to account for their actions," the New Zealander, director general at the World Anti-Doping Agency for 13 years, said.

"Of course, this remains at the forefront of our work.

"But as the AIU continues evolving and enhancing our technologies and intelligence, we feel it’s equally important to be a resolute voice in this niche industry - sharing our experience, advancing ideas and stirring debate, even if it may be controversial.

"Beyond being the guardians of clean athletics, we want to help in terms of stimulating engagement and discussion on topics of interest across the sports-integrity industry."