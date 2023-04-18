The Fuyang Water Sports Centre is set to host rowing and canoeing at Hangzhou 2022 ©Hangzhou 2022

Asian Rowing Federation President Chen Chunxin has led a delegation inspecting the rowing venue for the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Rowing is one of 40 sports on programme at Hangzhou 2022, with events set to take place at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre.

Chen attended the National Spring Rowing Championships along with the Sports Centre's executive vice commander and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Fuyang District Committee chairman Bao Guochan.

Three-time Asian Games gold medallist Zhang Liang of China was among the more than 500 athletes competing at the Championships, which served as a qualifier for Hangzhou 2022.

China dominated rowing at the last Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang in 2018, winning nine of the available 15 gold medals.

The National Spring Rowing Championships was held at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre ©Hangzhou 2022
The Fuyang Water Sports Centre is set to host rowing, canoe spring and canoe slalom at this year's Asian Games.

Chen praised the environment, equipment and facilities at the venue.

Hangzhou 2022 is scheduled for September 23 until October 8 in the Chinese city.

It had initially been due to take place last year, but was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

An Olympic Council of Asia Coordination Committee meeting was held in Hangzhou last month, where its director general Husain Al-Musallam praised organisers for their resilience and said he is "very satisfied" at progress on preparations.