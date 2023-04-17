Alpine Canada has entered an agreement with Red Tag to become its official travel agency, signing on as its fourth premium partner.

The Ontario-based retail travel agency is operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc.

It is set to support Canada's national ski team with its travel needs, assist with the country's ski cross team and be involved with future International Ski and Snowboard Federation Ski Cross World Cup races held in Canada.

Alpine Canada governs Alpine skiing, Para Alpine skiing and ski cross in the country, and its President and chief executive Thérèse Brisson welcomed the partnership with Red Tag.

"It’s very exciting for Alpine Canada to partner with a brand like redtag.ca," the Salt Lake City 2002 women's Olympic ice hockey champion said.

"Alpine Canada works hard every day to make Canadians proud on and off the snow and partnering with a Canadian company like redtag.ca that shares our commitment to Canadians is important.

"Redtag.ca has long supported other Canadian sports organisations with their travel needs and it’s reassuring to know that our team’s travel is in such experienced hands."

Red Tag is set to support Canada's national Alpine skiing team with its travel needs under the partnership ©Getty Images

Redtag joins Helly Hansen, Mackenzie Investments and Teck as premium partners of Alpine Canada.

H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. chief executive Frank DeMarinis said: "We are thrilled to partner with such a fantastic organisation dedicated to the advancement of Canadians.

"Preparing for a highly competitive sport like ski racing takes tremendous effort and our extensive portfolio of elite sports teams positions us perfectly to provide a seamless travel experience for the athletes and team members of Alpine Canada.

"Our mutual commitment to innovation and growth makes this partnership a natural fit, and we’re excited about the opportunities it presents."