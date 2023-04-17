Preparations for first World Taekwondo Championships in Azerbaijan on track

Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation vice-president Naghi Safarov has promised that preparations for the upcoming World Taekwondo Championships are on track and operating at a "high level".

The Azeri capital Baku is set to host the event for the first time from May 29 to June 6 and will be celebrated in the same year of important milestones for the country and World Taekwondo.

"Since this Championship will be held in our country coincides with the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo Federation is of special importance to you," said Safarov.

"All technical issues have been reviewed in the organisation of competitions and preparation works continue at a high level".

Organisers of the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships hosted a conference to provide the public with a status update ©Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation

A total of 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the Championships so far, with around 1,500 athletes due to compete.

The event is seen as pivotal in the sport as it the last one before next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

"We thank Azerbaijan," said Mohamed Shaaban, chair of the World Taekwondo Games Committee.

"Holding the World Championship before the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games is a very important issue.

"Because the selection of judges will take place just after the competition in Baku.

"We also got acquainted with the race area and checked everything out.

"Preparations are going as planned.

"In short, things are fine."

World Taekwondo's Mohamed Shabaan, right, has stated the upcoming World Taekwondo Championships have additional importance as they are the last before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation

A new promotional video for the competition has been produced along with an updated website to provide a streamlined experience for fans.

Bouts will be live streamed on the platform while daily photo albums and videos of the action are also set to be posted.

Azerbaijan was awarded what is set to be the 26th edition of the Championships, due to take place in the Baku Crystal Hall, after beating China by vote.