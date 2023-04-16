Former U.S. Figure Skating (USFS) executive director Ramsey Baker has been announced as senior vice-president of American marketing agency Aggregate Sports.

Baker spent 18 years at USFS before his departure at the end of December.

After joining USFS in 2005, Baker served as the national governing body’s senior director in marketing and communications until 2013.

He then took on the role of chief marketing officer before finishing his final two years at USFS as executive director.

During his time at USFS, Baker oversaw the organisation’s relationships with corporate partners and played a key role in media rights deals and its relationship with NBC Universal.

He also served as general manager of Ice Network, a media rights holding company and wholly-owned subsidiary of USFS.

Aggregate Sports founders Chris Pearlman and Rem de Rohan have moved to recruit Baker following his exit from USFS.

Ramsey Baker was at U.S. Figure Skating for 18 years where he held the roles of chief marketing officer and executive director ©Getty Images

Baker is set to be based at Aggregate Sports’ new Colorado Springs office where he will be responsible for working with the company’s national governing bodies (NGB) partners in the area.

"During my career at U.S. Figure Skating, I had the opportunity to work closely with Chris and Rem and I developed a great respect for their expertise, work ethic and the value they provided the organization and its partners," said Baker.

"I am confident that my experience, relationships and unique understanding of the Olympic sports landscape, NGBs and other similar properties will be an asset to our current and future partners."

Aggregate Sports claims to have managed more than $1 billion (£800,000/€894,000) in sponsorship and media deals in support of partners, including nine different United States Olympic NGBs.

It now hopes to target Colorado Springs where more than 20 NGBs and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are located.

"Over the past three years we have established a strong foothold in supporting a wide range of Olympic NGBs and other like properties, so the opportunity to add a senior executive like Ramsey to our team was remarkable," Pearlman, chief executive of Aggregate Sports, said.

"We look forward to leaning on Ramsey to help us grow our portfolio and lend his expertise and unique insight to all of our partners."