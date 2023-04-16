International Kurash Federation sign partnership with ITA in bid to live up to name

The International Kurash Federation (IKA) and the International Testing Agency (ITA) have agreed to a three-year partnership that, they claim, will deliver a high quality anti-doping programme targeted at prevention and which includes educational activities.

Kurash, an ancient folk style of wrestling that was created in Uzbekistan, is, appropriately, a Uzbek word for "achieving a goal in an honest way."

The IKA was founded in 1998 and now has 120 Member Federations.

The ITA will be conducting all the in and out-of-competition testing for the IKA, which will be based on risk management as they analyse the physiological profile and sports specificities.

The ITA will also be managing the athlete biological passports and the therapeutic use exemption, and manage a long-term sample storage strategy that can re-analyse data up to 10 years after the collection date.

Kurash was founded in Uzbekistan at least 3,500 years ago ©Getty Images

They will be using reporting platform "REVEAL", which will be sharing confidential information on doping activities.

The ITA will be establishing a four-year education that is in line with the vision of the World Anti-Doping Agency International Standard for Education, as they will introduce online and event-based opportunities for kurash fighters.

"I welcome the IKA's decision to entrust the ITA with the protection of its athletes," said ITA director general Benjamin Cohen.

"In addition to our wide-ranging anti-doping expertise, we have extensive experience in running clean sport activities for combat sports, which Kurash athletes can benefit from.

"We take our mission to keep Kurash real very seriously and are fully committed to upholding its significance of achieving a goal honestly."

Haidar Farman, President of the International Kurash Federation, hopes the new partnership with the ITA of the sport living up to its name ©IKA

Haidar Farman, President of IKA and the director general of the Asian Games, expressed his excitement over the partnership.

"Kurash' means 'achieving a goal in an honest way', and to do this, we need a clean sport," said Farman.

"That is why we joined the ITA to make sure that our members get the full benefit of education and understanding of anti-doping programmes and we are delighted that we managed to sign this contract."