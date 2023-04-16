Stifel to have naming rights of U.S. Ski and Snowboard in partnership expansion

Stifel Financial Corporation have expanded their partnership with U.S. Ski and Snowboard, acquiring the naming rights of all ski teams, it has been announced.

Stifel were the title sponsor of the Alpine team since October 2022, and will now have the naming rights for the cross-country, freestyle and freeski teams until April 2026.

They will also become an associate sponsor of the freeski and snowboard Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth and Copper, the cross-country Loppet Cup in Minneapolis, the Intermountain Freestyle International at Deer Valley, and the moguls International Ski and Snowboard Federation Freestyle World Cup at Steamboat.

Sophie Goldschmidt, the President of U.S. Ski and Snowboard, expressed excitement over the partnership expansion.

"We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Stifel across all of our ski teams," said Goldschmidt.

"Stifel has been a fantastic partner of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team this season, providing opportunities from the developmental level to the World Cup level.

"As we move forward, Stifel will continue to support the Alpine team, and now will also support the freestyle, freeski and cross-country teams.

Stifel will have the naming rights to all of the United States ski teams ©Getty Images

"Partnerships of this level are crucial to the overall success of our programmes and initiatives.

"We look forward to shaping the future of our ski sports with Stifel on our side."

Jessie Diggins, a three-time Olympic medallist in cross-country, also spoke about the partnership.

"I’m so excited to have Stifel come on board and support all of the ski teams under U.S. Ski & Snowboard," said the two-time world champion.

"As an athlete on the Stifel U.S. cross-country ski team, the additional funding will be an enormous lift for our sport across all levels - all the way from the development level to the World Cup level.

"This type of funding is pivotal for the success of our sport on the national and international level."

Ronald J. Kruszewski, the chief executive of Stifel, explored the comparison between the two partners.

"This partnership is very important to us, as we see a lot of parallels between our two organisations," said Kruszewski.

Jessie Diggins says that the additional funding will be crucial for the development of the nation's ski teams ©Getty Images

"As a firm where ‘success meets success,’ Stifel prides itself on hiring top talent, investing in and developing that talent, and then promoting that talent from within.

"In many regards, U.S. Ski & Snowboard takes a similar approach to building its roster of world-class athletes, and we couldn’t be more pleased to further align our brand with theirs.

"We are very excited to expand our partnership across every ski team and their specific disciplines.

"We hope our increased support will help these tremendous athletes continue on their path to becoming the best in the world."

Stifel is giving U.S. Ski and Snowboard more financial support, which will lead to budget improvements every season as they allocate funds to events, waxing, coaching support, travel as well as other aspects.