Sun Yingsha and Fan Zhendong both won gold at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions event in Xinxiang as China dominated the competition at the Pingyuan Sports Center.

World number one Sun extended her winning streak in international play to 21 matches with a comprehensive 4-1 triumph against compatriot and world number three Wang Yidi in the women's singles.

The result meant Sun captured her second consecutive WTT Champions title as she prevailed 11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5.

Sun's latest silverware extends her lead atop the women's world rankings and cements her status as favourite for the WTT Champions Macao event scheduled to take place from April 17 to 23.

There she will look to eclipse countrywoman Liu Shiwen for third place on the winning streak chart.

"My recent competitive condition is really good, indeed I have been playing better and better, especially in the state of mind of being more relaxed," Sun said.

Fan Zhendong was outstanding in his 4-1 win in the #WTTXinxiang Finals to become worthy of being called one of the #WTTChampions 💪🏆 pic.twitter.com/cWTAubu9h0 — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) April 15, 2023

"Wang Yidi and I are very familiar with each other, and the level of strength is equal, so I think I won today due to a more relaxed mentality, which really let me focus on the game.

"For a few rallies at the end of the third game Wang Yidi played better, but I played not so bad, so I came back with a focused mind to think about the next game."

Olympic champion Fan Zhendong also extended his advantage in pole position in the world rankings as he defeated fellow Chinese player Liang Jinkun 4-1.

He improved his record against Liang to eight wins and two defeats with the 15-13, 12-10, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8 victory.

It is Fan's first title at the WTT Champions Series which came off the back of glory at the Singapore Smash.

He was not infallible in the tournament and found himself on the brink of elimination multiple times.

The 26-year-old saved three match points before making a comeback win against China's Lin Shidong in the quarter-finals and found himself just three points from defeat in the semi-finals against Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea.