Crete to host new ICF SUP World Cup event in 2023

Greek island Crete will host a new Stand Up Paddling (SUP) World Cup date on the International Canoe Federation’s 2023 calendar.

The event is due to take place from July 7 until 9 at Agios Nikolaos, a popular tourist destination which also boasts world-class SUP conditions.

Total prize money of €9,000 (£8,000/$10,000) will be available for sprint, technical and long distance races.

ICF partner SportsCamps will organise a board pick-up service in central Europe and will also offer SUP rentals during the competition for a sport that was at the centre of a tug-of-war between the ICF and International Surfing Association.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in August 2020 that both the ICF and ISA can stage SUP events, but the ISA will be the International Federation to govern the sport at an Olympic level.

The event in Crete will join the other event on the ICF SUP World Cup calendar, due to be held in Sarasota in the United States between October 13 and 15.

A new ICF SUP World Cup date has been announced, with Crete joining Sarasota in the United States on the calendar ©ICF

The Sarasota competition is scheduled to be followed by the ICF World Championships in Pattaya in Thailand between November 15 and 19.

"We are excited to be able to work with our friends at Agios Nikolaos to stage an additional World Cup this season," ICF SUP Committee chair Naomi Horvath said.

"The Organising Committee are very experienced and know how to put on a great show.

"And we are sure our athletes will love competing at such a beautiful destination."

The Agios Nikolaos World Cup is set to feature races for junior, masters and elite athletes, and will be open to anyone to compete.

The World Cup will provide the extra incentive of offering ranking points for the 2023 ICF World Championships.