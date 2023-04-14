ICF takes live broadcasting away from television and onto streaming platform

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) is set to move the live broadcasting of all its major events to new streaming platform Recast, in what it is describing as an "exciting new chapter".

Recast is a live, subscription-free and on-demand streaming platform that is hoped will enable the ICF to further develop canoe sports.

Fans will have the option to access live coverage and events using credits earned by engaging with content and products on the platform.

"This is an exciting milestone in the history of broadcasting canoeing events," said ICF President Thomas Konietzko.

"Recast will provide us with an opportunity to build on the fantastic streaming service we have been providing fans for several seasons.

"The support of fans will also guarantee we can continue to embrace new broadcasting technologies into the future.

"All funds raised through our use of Recast will be ploughed back into the development of canoeing globally.

"This is important if we are to remain competitive and to meet the growing costs of expanding our sport."

On signing up to the platform, viewers will gain credits towards a "free viewing experience" and can gain additional credit by watching adverts, sharing data, sharing content and inviting friends.

They will then have access to broadcast streaming from the governing body.

Credits can also be purchased, with the majority of revenue generated set to go directly back to the sport.

"Recast is much more than a viewing platform," said ICF secretary general Richard Pettit.

"It will give fans, athletes and coaches opportunities to not only easily view and share content, but also open the door to possible financial benefits from engaging more viewers."

Recast is also used by the European Taekwondo Union and World Curling Federation.