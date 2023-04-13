Plans have been submitted for two apartment blocks to be built in Brisbane as Queensland billionaire John Van Lieshout bids to cash in on the legacy of the city staging the 2032 Olympics.

Van Lieshout, the founder of the successful Super A-Mart furniture chain, is seeking to create 139 apartments at West End and Herston after his development firm Unison Projects tabled the proposals to Brisbane City Council.

Under the plans designed by Rothelowman, a residential block will be built in West End comprising of 101 apartment with the largest of the stepped towers rising to 18 storeys.

It is due to feature 24 two-bedroom, 76 three-bedroom and one four-bedroom apartments as well as parking spaces for 177 cars and 101 bicycles.

The Urban Developer has obtained the planning application which underlines the Brisbane 2032 Olympics as a "basis for progressing exciting transformative projects that energise all parts of Brisbane".

The legacy of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics has been cited as a reason for developing in the city ©Rothelowman

"The site’s proximity and visibility to the future Olympics Media Centre site (which in time will be transitioned to Southbank 2.0 anticipated to provide recreation, cultural and urban development outcomes) provides it with a focus for Olympic legacy outcomes," the document read.

There are also plans to build a five to seven-storey block in Herston containing 38 two and three-bedroom apartments with 82 car parking spaces on the ground and basement levels.

"Herston has observed a notable gentrification and evolution over the recent years namely due to Herston Quarter and nearby RNA precinct, creating a weaving of old and new local stories," the document added.

"The site’s context presents the opportunity to respond to the changing contextual and residential market and diversify the medium density living product within Herston by providing a high quality sub-tropical design outcome, with the opportunity for households and families, including key workers, to live in a well-located, inner-city environment."