The Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee has ended the latest round of its regional engagement forums intended to bring different aspects of the community together to help prepare for the event.

The forums were held in conjunction with the Victorian Government and were participated by more than 430 local residents including representatives of sporting federations, First Peoples, Members of Parliament, and business leaders.

Speaking at the forums, Minister for Commonwealth Games Legacy Harriet Shing said there are "so many things we can work on together to put the local stamp on the delivery of these Games."

"First Nations engagement, skills, training, education, school programmes – there is so much local knowledge to draw on, ranging from the pathways into job creation in the lead up to the games right through to upskilling volunteers and connections for people young and old, businesses, and communities all over rural and regional Victoria," she said.

The forums took place in Geelong, Ballarat, Bendingo, Shepparton, and Gippsland's City of Latrobe.

The regional engagement forums aimed to offer a voice to representatives of different communities on the preparations for Victoria 2026 ©Victoria 2026

Organisers heard ideas on how surrounding local Government areas can benefit from the Games.

There was also a focus on jobs, skills and sustainability and how to leave a legacy of sporting participation across regional Victoria following the event's conclusion.

"From representatives of First Peoples to the chief executives of our regional chambers of commerce and sporting organisations, we're proud to partner with key local voices like these to deliver this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity together," said Victoria 2026 chief executive Jeroen Weimar.

The Games are hoped to create thousands of jobs, generate billions in economic activity, and thrust Victoria's tourism destinations into the mainstream around the world.

A total of 20 sports and nine Parasports are on the programme while a celebration of art and culture is also planned.