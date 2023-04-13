Event village for Rugby World Cup 2023 in Paris to open later this year

With the Rugby World Cup 2023 set to take place in Paris later this year, an event village dedicated to rugby is due to open on the Place de la Concorde.

The event village will serve as the centre of celebrations and entertainment for the Rugby World Cup 2023 and the International Wheelchair Rugby Cup.

It will also broadcast matches, have on-site rugby demonstrations, hold workshops and provide opportunities to meet rugby players past and present.

The capacity of the venue is 10,000 people.

Pierre Rabadan, the deputy Mayor of Paris's sports events, expressed delight over the introduction of the village.

"I am particularly proud to be able to welcome this village in the heart of Paris, which will embody the national and Parisian fervour around rugby!" said Rabadan.

The Stade de France will host the Opening Ceremony and the final of the Rugby World Cup 2023 ©Getty Images

"It is essential for us to offer Parisians, but also all visitors and fans, a place to celebrate that is worthy of this major international sporting event, commemorating the sport in an iconic location in the City of Paris.

"It will reflect our ambitions in terms of inclusiveness, eco-responsibility and organisation in the run-up to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Alongside the World Cup, Paris will also be holding the International Wheelchair Rugby Cup, which will be organised in France for the first time, and is set to take place from October 16 to 22 at the Halle Carpentier and Accor Arena in Paris.

This is the third time France is hosting the Rugby World Cup 2023, and the first since 2007.

It is set to take place from September 8 to October 28, with the Opening Ceremony and the final taking place at the Stade de France, as 20 teams fight for the title.