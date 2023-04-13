RBU and IBU to discuss the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions

The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) will collaborate with their Belarusian counterparts as they look to hold talks with the International Biathlon Union (IBU) next month to discuss the return of their athletes to international competitions.

Viktor Maigurov, the President of the RBU, explained the situation from a Russian standpoint.

"The situation in each International Federation depends on the territoriality of its members," said Maigurov, according to Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"For example, there are more Asian representatives in martial arts, while we have European ones, plus America and Great Britain, their position is clear - {they} see grounds for reconsidering the decisions taken.

"On the other hand, the example of other International Federations will not go unnoticed, it is clear that this may entail a review of decisions.

Russia and Belarus have been banned from IBU competitions since March 1 2022 ©Getty Images

"The criteria put forward are unacceptable, but together with the Belarusians we will initiate a conference in May to propose considering the admission criteria.

"Recommendations are not a dogma - such a conversation will be initiated from our side."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made a recommendation on March 28 that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be able to compete in international competitions under a neutral status.

This only applies to athletes who have not expressed their support of the invasion of Ukraine, with those that support the war or are members of the military still banned.

Maigurov did say that the IOC's admission criteria should be revised and added: "There should be a complete rejection of them."

The IBU said that they were not going to consider the return of Russians and Belarusians after the IOC's stance was revealed, but they are now willing to hear the propositions that the RBU are offering.

The IOC have proposed that Russian and Belarusian competitors should be able to compete as neutral athletes ©Getty Images

The Court of Arbitration for Sport was scheduled to hold a hearing on March 21 to consider an appeal by the RBU on the ban by the IBU.

The IBU claimed that the countries had brought the sport into "disrepute" and violated "humanitarian obligations" under the worldwide governing body's constitution.

They filed a motion to suspend Russia and Belarus, which was approved last September, "until they demonstrate their full commitment to supporting and promoting the purposes and principles of the IBU."

The IBU were willing to have Russian and Belarusian athletes competing as neutrals when Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 21 2022.

But the proposal was retracted a month later with the IBU deciding to suspend both countries instead.