Preparations for the volleyball competition at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou have earned high praise from the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).

The technical delegate for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games volleyball competition, Dr Emo Hanjoo, visited the four competition venues and reported that he was "very satisfied" with the set-up for what promises to be one of the most popular sports at the Games.

Originally scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 2022, the Games were postponed until 2023 due to COVID-19 concerns, and the new dates are September 23 to October 8.

Hanjoo, who is chair of the AVC Control Committee, was accompanied by Cai Yi, the AVC senior executive, vice-president and deputy director of the volleyball competition, and leaders of the China Volleyball Association as the venue construction, competition preparation and security work were checked.

The AVC delegation also made a detailed inspection of the venue operation teams, such as press operations, information technology, facility operation and maintenance and doping control.

"Through this inspection I found that the venues are new, the facilities and equipment and the fields of play are spacious and clean, and the overall conditions are satisfying, meeting all the conditions needed to host the Games," said Hanjoo.

After visiting the volleyball venues for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, a party from the Asian Volleyball Confederation has said it is "very satisfied" with the way preparations are progressing ©Hangzhou 2022

"I have great confidence in the venues and the venue operation, and I believe that these venues will present perfect competitions during the Hangzhou Asian Games."

There are four volleyball venues for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games - Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium, Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium, Deqing Sports Centre Gymnasium at Huzhou and China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium at Shaoxing.

The women’s final is set to be held in the Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium, with the men’s final scheduled for the Linping Sport Centre Gymnasium.

Before the Games these venues will also host the "Exciting Hangzhou" First Asian Women’s Under-16 Volleyball Championship which involves 12 teams from China, Japan, Thailand and Mongolia.

Cai Yi added: "This Championship is an intercontinental event which is undoubtedly a good opportunity for practical drills for the Asian Games.

"I hope that, through the experience of events, the deficiencies in venue arrangement and operation could be found and shored up so as to ensure complete success of the Asian Games."