The Kenyan National Olympic Committee hosted an online training session to share knowledge of the Olympic Movement among journalists.

The event was seen as part of the build-up to the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in Bali and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

ANOC's digital team has revealed that its Games will feature a "Social Media Attache" programme.

Digital project manager Andres Santi was joined by communications and marketing consultant Manoela Penna for an online training session as part of the three day event run by the Kenyan NOC.

Fifty people from Kenyan media took part in the session where ANOC specialists introduced the Digital Accelerator Programme, the Social Media Dashboard and results from the Beijing Photo Project, an initiative designed to provide NOCs with photographic imagery, particularly of athletes who did not finish on the podium.

ANOC specialists gave journalists in Kenya an insight into the digital possibilities of the Olympic Movement ©ANOC

Both Kenya’s 3x3 basketball teams have already qualified for the World Beach Games and Kenya is expected to bid for the 2025 African Beach Games.

There was also a presentation by the NOC which is claimed to be the fourth highest country in "absolute follower growth" on social media.

The meetings also featured contributions from International Olympic Committee member Humphrey Kayange, an Olympian at Rio 2016 who spoke about "expectations of media from an athlete's perspective".

BBC World journalist Lynne Wachira was also confirmed as Kenya's media liaison Officer for the Paris 2024 Games which will mark the 60th anniversary since Kenya’s first Olympic medal, a bronze won by Wilson Kiprugut in the men's 800 metres.