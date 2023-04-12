Double Olympic judo champion Clarisse Agbégnénou has agreed to wear the official judogi made by French team sponsor Adidas in the build-up to Paris 2024, rather than clothing from her own backer Mizuno.

She has admitted she has "lost confidence" in the leaders of French judo, however, in a dispute which has been dubbed "Kimono Gate" in the French media.

Agbégnénou had claimed she had been treated unfairly by the French Judo Federation.

"My wish was to put equity back at the centre of the French team," Agbégnénou told Le Parisien.

"Relations with the Federation have not yet calmed down and this episode will have consequences, relationships will not be rebuilt, it's too late."

Agbégnénou was the only individual judo gold medallist for France at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in the under-63 kilograms class.

Clarisse Agbégnénou wore kit manufactured by Mizuno when she won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

She also won team gold alongside colleagues including Teddy Riner, who last week also agreed to wear Adidas rather than clothing made by his sponsor Fight Art.

"I'll stay loyal, but I'll keep my distance, the damage is done and I no longer have confidence in the leaders of the French Judo Federation," Agbégnénou, a five-time world champion, said.

She is set to join up with the French squad for a ten day training camp at the national centre in Temple-sur-Lot.

Agbégnénou and Riner are both expected to compete at the International Judo Federation World Championships in Doha which begin on May 7.

Disputes have been prominent since manufacturers' insignia first became prominent on sportswear in the early 1970s.

Dutch footballer Johann Cruyff refused to wear the Adidas three stripes at the 1974 FIFA World Cup because he was sponsored by Puma and a modified shirt was produced for him.