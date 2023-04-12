Local educators carry out Nauru NOC coaching course for first time

The Nauru National Olympic Committee facilitated a community coaches and officials course.

The event was held over three days with a different module being studied on each.

Local educators carried out the course for the first time after being trained under the Oceania Sports Education Programme in October.

People taking part in the course represented sports including table tennis, chess, rugby and spearfishing.

"It is with the hope that coaches will make a difference in their sport and communities, all for the development of sports in Nauru," the NOC said.

"More courses will be delivered soon targeting community groups."

Nauru, a tiny Pacific island judged to be the second smallest country in the world behind the Vatican City, has a population of just over 10,000.

Despite this, it has emerged as an international force in weightlifting.

Marcus Stephen, who has also served as President of both the country and the NOC, won seven gold medals in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.