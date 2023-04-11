National Rifle Association of Pakistan says it is targeting earning "four or five" shooting quota places at Paris 2024

The National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) says it is targeting claiming "four or five" shooting quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Pakistan already has two shooting quota places at next summer’s Olympics, courtesy of national champion Ghulam Mustafa Bashir in the men’s 25 metres rapid fire pistol, and Gulfam Joseph in the men’s 10m air pistol.

NRAP’s executive vice-president Javed Lodhi told The News Pakistan was hopeful of at least doubling that tally.

"We will send four to six athletes regularly in five international events during the next year," said Lodhi.

"Now, we have high hopes from Usman Chand and Farrukh Nadeem to win quotas in skeet and trap respectively.

"We are also wanting at least one female shooter to get a quota in 10m air pistol category in the next one year."

Akhtar, left, carried Pakistan's flag at the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony alongside badminton player Mahoor Shahzad ©Getty Images

Lodhi added that the association’s efforts so far had come without any financial support from the Pakistan Sports Board.

"NRAP sent G M Bashir to Kuwait for two weeks for training with a world-renowned coach with all expenses arranged through Asian Shooting Confederation," said Javed.

NRAP’s headquarters are currently based in Lahore, however prior to 1971 they were based outside the country in Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Pakistan has never won an Olympic medal in shooting.

The country sent three shooters to Tokyo 2020 - with Bashir and Muhammad Khalil Akhtar 10th and 15th respectively in the men’s 25 metres rapid fire pistol, and Joseph ninth in the 10m air pistol.

Akhtar carried Pakistan's flag during the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony alongside badminton player Mahoor Shahzad.