Winter Youth Olympic Games monobob gold medallist retires at age of 25

Germany's Winter Youth Olympic Games monobob gold medallist Jonas Jannusch of Germany has retired after a 13-year career.

Jannusch, winner of his gold medal at Lillehammer 2016, made the announcement on social media.

"It's over," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram and Facebook.

"After 13 years in competitive sports, 9 of them bobsledding, I'm ending my sporting career."

Jannusch also won a gold medal at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Under23 World Championships two-man bob in 2019.

He most recently won a bronze medal at the 2022 Junior World Championships in the two and four-man bob.

Jannusch also won a gold medal in the 2020 Junior European Championships in the four-man bob.