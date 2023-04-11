The Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) is hoping that people will "pick up new sporting habits" after launching the 66th Festival of Sport.

The annual event, run by the SF&OC, looks to encourage a healthy lifestyle and participation in sporting activity.

A series of diverse physical activities are due to be organised by the SF&OC in conjunction with various national sporting organisations during the festival which is set to run until June.

Among those include the Hong Kong Softball Carnival, the Motorsport Festival, the Kids Handball Promotion Fun Day, the Summer Indoor Rowing Festival and the Family Sports Games 2023.

Footballer Chan Wai Ho, body builder and sports climber Lisa Cheng and F1 Esports driver Cythia Lok have been appointed by the SF&OC as ambassadors for the festival.

The trio are set to join various activities and share their sporting experiences as well as encourage the community to resume exercising after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children are set to get the chance to participate in a series of activities as part of the 66th Festival of Sport organised by the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China ©SF&OC

"This is the year for sports events to start afresh," Ronnie Wong, chair of the 66th Festival of Sport Organising Committee, said.

"The theme of this year’s festival is 'Joint Exercising with Joy and Excitement'.

"We hope that, through a broad array of activities, members of the public will be encouraged to actively embrace a sporting life and pick up new sporting habits in building a healthier lifestyle after the pandemic.

"At the same time, we also anticipate that, through the promotion of the festival, the public will have a deeper understanding of the many and varied National Sports Associations and sports events.

"We hope they will be inspired to challenge themselves by trying sports that they may never have experienced before in exploring new sporting possibilities for themselves and their families."