Commonwealth Games Nigeria (CGN) is to organise a community grassroots programme in secondary schools in Lagos.

Tony Nezianya, the public relations officer for the Nigerian Olympic Committee, spoke on the objectives of the programme, which is to allow students in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos to learn about the importance of sport and education for their development.

"It will also promote social interaction among the students, which will avail them the opportunity to meet other students and engage in healthy competition," said Nezianya, according to NAN News.

"They will also know more about the activities carried out by Commonwealth Games Nigeria.

Awards will be handed out for the volleyball and netball competitions at the programme ©Getty Images

"The event promises to be vibrant as well as an entertaining experience, offering a unique opportunity to discover the variety and values of our rich multi-cultural heritage."

The programme will take place in the Olympafrica Centre and the Olympic Village.

CGN will be awarding prizes to the three best players in volleyball and netball, while also handing out certificates to all of the participants.

At least 12 schools will take part, sending six students and a "games master".