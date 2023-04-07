American bobsleigh pilot Nicole Vogt has announced her retirement from the sport.

The 36-year-old confirmed her decision after winning the two-woman title at the 2023 National Championships in Lake Placid.

She started in the sport as a pusher in 2011 but became a pilot the next year.

Vogt went on to win 14 times on the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) North America Cup circuit, while she also clinched four victories at the Monobob World Series.

She also competed on the IBSF World Cup circuit.

"I have decided to retire, so today was my last race," said Vogt.

Nicole Vogt announced her retirement after winning the national two-woman title ©Getty Images

"Wrapping up my career on home ice as national champions with Emily Renna was really special.

"It's been an honour to represent Team USA and USA Bobsled and Skeleton for the past 12 years.

"Thank you to everyone that's been part of my bobsled journey.

"I'm excited for the next season of life with time and space for something new."